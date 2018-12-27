Police offer £500 reward in hunt for wanted criminal

Police are offering a £500 reward for information which directly leads to the arrest of wanted criminal Ryan Skinner.

The 33-year-old is wanted for recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.

In June 2016 he was jailed at Lewes Crown Court for 52 months following a conviction for robbery. He was released on licence from HMP Brixton in June this year but this was revoked when Skinner breached its conditions.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall with brown hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

Although from the Eastbourne area, he also has links to Hastings and Rother.

Detective Inspector Andy Eggleton said: “We hope this reward will encourage someone to come forward with information of Skinner’s whereabouts, as he is presently actively avoiding police.”

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1029 of 29/11/18.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.