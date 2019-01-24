Police name Bexhill woman who died on New Year’s Eve

Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who was found dead at a house in Bexhill.

Dawn Harmer, 43, of Western Road, Bexhill, was found at the address on Monday, December 31, police said.

Paramedics and police were called to the house at 7.52am but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.

A spokesman for the coroner’s officer said a postmortem has been held but the cause of death ‘must await further tests’.

