Police investigating possible abduction on St Leonards seafront

Police are investigating a possible abduction after reports of a screaming woman being dragged into a car in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Police say the alarm was raised by a member of the public at 2.02am on Monday (January 22) after a woman was seen to have been pulled into a car - described as a dark-coloured saloon - near the One Stop Shop in Eversfield Place.

The woman, who was white and wearing a pink jacket, was heard arguing with a man, who it appears she knew, in the minutes before the car drove off at speed towards Bexhill, police said.

Police say the man is described as mixed race and in his mid-20s.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland said: "From our witness's account, it would appear that this was preceded by a heated argument between two people. It is not known if they knew each other, but the woman does not seem to have willingly got into the car.

"We want to make sure that she is safe and would welcome any information to confirm this, especially if you are that woman and can assure us that you are ok. Please contact us online or telephone 101 quoting serial 65 of 22/01.

"Your contact will be handled sensitively and confidentially and if you need help, we have specialist officers who can help. If you have details about either the man or woman concerned, you can also report to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."