Police investigating large fire in Hastings town centre

Smoke was seen pouring from the upper floors of the building in Queens Road, near the junction with Waterworks Road, in Hastings town centre at around 11.30am yesterday (February 8). Fire crews from The Ridge, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Herstmonceux, Hailsham and Eastbourne were sent to the scene.

They used an aerial ladder platform, six breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, which had spread across three residential floors of the property.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are now investigating the cause of the blaze. The property was empty when the fire broke out.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said ambulance crews - including a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) - attended the incident, but no patients were taken to hospital.

Queens Road remained closed while firefighters carried out salvage work and a building inspector examined whether the property was safe.

1. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134622001 Photo Sales

2. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134701001 Photo Sales

3. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. SUS-220802-134648001 Photo Sales

4. Fire in Queens Road, Hastings, on 8/2/22. View from Waterworks Road. SUS-220802-134753001 Photo Sales