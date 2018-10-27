Police incident in Hastings last night was ‘medical related’

Police responded to an incident in Hastings last night and have today confirmed that the incident was medical related.

The Observer was alerted to the incident by a Hastings resident last night, who said he saw a number of police vehicles near the seafront and White Rock Theatre.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed last night that officers were responding to an incident, but could not reveal any further details.

A spokesman said today: “Officers responded to a medical incident at 6.18pm, in West Hill, Castle Hill Road.

“It was not a police matter. A woman was involved in the incident. Officers left the scene at just before 7.30pm.”

The spokesman confirmed no other emergency services attended the incident.

