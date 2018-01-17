Police hunt for wanted man in St Leonards

Have you seen wanted teenager Connor Mackay?

Police are searching for the 17-year-old, who is wanted for failing to appear at court on January 10, charged with theft of a vehicle.

He is described as white, about 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and facial hair.

Police said they believe he may be in the Brighton and Hove or St Leonards areas.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, they can report it by calling Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1046 of 17/12/17.