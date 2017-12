Police are searching for Leamm Harmer who is wanted for breaching a restraining order placed on him in relation to a woman from Hastings.

Harmer, 19, from Hastings, is 6ft tall, of slim build, with shaggy hair and green eyes.

He has the name Tristan tattooed on one of his wrists.

Anyone with information on Harmer or know where he is should report online or call Sussex Police on 101, quoting reference 777 of 10/12.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.