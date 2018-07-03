Police establish identity of body found on beach

The identity of a woman who was found dead on the beach in Hastings is now believed to have been established, police have said.

At 4.30am on Friday (June 29) police received a report that the woman had just been found at the water’s edge on the beach at Hastings, opposite Grand Parade.

Police say he body is believed to be that of a Hastings woman in her sixties. Formal identification and a postmortem are expected to take place on Wednesday (July 4).

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries.

An appeal for information about her identity had been released on June 29.