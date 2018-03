Police have detained a wanted man from St Leonard.

Police say Kesley Searle, 24, of no fixed address, was detained on a court warrant at a local address on Tuesday (March 13).

Police say Searle was due to appear via a video link for a remand hearing before Brighton magistrates on Wednesday (14 March).

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of Hastings police, said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their support during our efforts to locate him."