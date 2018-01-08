Police confirm three homeless deaths in Hastings in six days

Sussex Police have confirmed the details of three homeless people who died between Christmas and New Year.

Police said a 41-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, all of no fixed address, died between December 26 and December 31 in Hastings.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and the coroner is investigating.”

Hastings and Rother coroner’s office confirmed the three deaths on Thursday (January 4).

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd responded to the news by committing to work with local councils to help eliminate rough sleeping.

She said: “It is a tragedy when someone dies on the streets and this Government is taking action to make life on the streets a thing of the past.

“The Government has allocated over £380,000 to Rother and over £970,000 to Hastings between 2017 and 2019 through the flexible homelessness support grant to help our local authorities to fund a range of homelessness services.

“For the UK as a whole, the Government is committed to halving rough sleeping by 2022 and eliminating it altogether by 2027. I will work with local councils and charities to help deliver this commitment in Hastings and Rye.”