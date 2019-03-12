Police concerned for missing St Leonards teenager

Police are concerned for the well-being of missing teenager Elliott Ben-Sellem from St Leonards.

The 16-year-old was last seen at his address around 6.20pm on Friday (March 8), police said.

Elliott Ben-Sellem. Picture: Sussex Police

Elliott was described by police as white, 5ft 9in, skinny, with medium length black wavy hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a gold and red logo on the chest pocket, black jeans and black Nike trainers. He was carrying a black man bag.

PC Keren Moore said: “We are concerned about Elliott due to his age. He is known to frequent Brighton and Hove. Please let us know if you see him or know of his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information about where Elliott is, should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1210 of 08/03. If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.

