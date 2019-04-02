Police concerned for missing 81-year-old man who may be in Hastings

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 81-year-old missing man who may be in Hastings.

Alan Walpole was reported missing from his home in Benfleet, Essex, at around 10.45pm on Monday (April 1).

Essex Police say they believe he is travelling in a gold Chevrolet, number plate EO58 YHA, and was heading towards Hastings. Sussex Police say they believe he may have parked in a lay-by.

Mr Walpole is 5ft 3ins and wears glasses, and Essex Police say their officers, and the man’s family, are very concerned for his welfare.

Sussex Police is working closely with Essex Police to try and locate Mr Walpole.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

