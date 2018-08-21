Police concern for missing St Leonards pensioner

Police are concerned for the welfare of William Raymond McCall, who is missing from St Leonards.

The 74-year-old left his home address in the town around 8.30am on Monday (20 August) to walk the short distance to the Post Office to collect his pension. He always returns home in time for his favourite TV programme, Jeremy Kyle, at 9.25am, however he has not been seen since.

William, who answers to “Ray”, is white, 5’9”, of slim to medium build with swept back ginger-grey hair. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing brown worn shoes, blue trousers, a bright red jacket and a black baseball cap with ‘Liverpool Football Club supporters’ on it. He walks with a shuffle and is aided by a wooden walking stick with a brass handle.

Anyone who sees William or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 659 of 20/08.