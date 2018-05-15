Police concern for missing Hastings teenager

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a teenager who is missing from Hastings.

Annabel Kindleysides, 15, left her Hastings home at around 9.30am on Saturday (May 12).

She is white, 5’ 4”, of slim build and with dark brown shoulder length hair. Annabel was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded top, a khaki coloured top, light blue ripped jeans and green Nike trainers.

Annabel may still be in the Hastings area or she could have travelled by train to London, in particular the Finchley area.

If you have information on Annabel’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 860 of 13/05.