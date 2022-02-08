Police close Bexhill-Hastings link road due to ‘medical incident’
Police temporarily closed the Bexhill-Hastings link road on Friday afternoon (February 4).
Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene at Combe Valley Way, near Bexhill, at around 3.45pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said emergency services were responding to a “medical incident” but gave no further details. “Police temporarily closed the road, which reopened shortly after 4.20pm,” they said.