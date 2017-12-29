Police called to reports of man on the railway line at Ore

Police officers were called to Ore this afternoon (Friday, December 29) after reports of a man on the railway line.

A Sussex Police spokesman told the Observer police were called at around 3.35pm after reports a man was believed to have been spotted on the railway line in Ore.

The spokesman said officers also received a report the man was in the Deepdene Gardens area and there was also some indication he may have gone inside the railway tunnel at Ore.

The incident is now being wound down, police said. The spokesman did not say whether police found the person involved.

More to follow.