Police block off road after two-car collision in St Leonards this morning

Two cars were involved in a collision in St Leonards this morning.

By Alex Watts
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:56 am

The incident happened near the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road, Hollington, at around 6.40am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a two-car collision on Battle Road, St Leonards, around 6.40am on Thursday, January 6.

“The road was temporarily blocked while recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”

Police attended the collision in St Leonards. Picture by Daniel Burton.
