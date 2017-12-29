Police believe missing teenager may be in St Leonards

Police are searching for a missing teenager who may be in St Leonards.

Connor Mackay was last seen at his address in Brighton on the evening of December 17.

The 17 year old is described as white, about 5’5”, of slim build, with short brown hair and facial stubble, and was last seen wearing a navy hooded jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Police believe he may be in the Brighton and Hove or St Leonards areas.

Anyone who has seen Mackay or knows where he may be is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1046 of 17/12.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.