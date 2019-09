Sussex Police says officers are concerned for a missing woman from Hastings.

Louise Wittman, 41, was last seen in Hastings at around 3pm on Monday (September 2).

She is white, of skinny build and with short pink hair. Louise was last seen wearing a light coloured top, said police.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts or believes they have seen Louise report online or call 101 quoting 808 of 03/09.