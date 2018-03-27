Police appeal for witnesses to collision and altercation in St Leonards

An appeal has been launched by police who are seeking witnesses to an incident in St Leonards in which two cars were in collision after occupying adjacent parking spaces.

Police said there was an altercation opposite the Londis shop in Norman Road between the drivers, both men, during which a child’s baseball bat was produced and one of the cars sustained a broken window on Sunday, March 4 at about 5.15pm.

One of the motorists, a 37-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and affray.

Police said he was later released under investigation.

Police investigator Rebeckah Pearce said: “I’d appeal to anyone who saw what happened to come forward with whatever information they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or alternatively phone 101, quoting serial 852 of 04/03.