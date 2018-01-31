Police appeal after boy, 12, is injured in Hastings collision

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was injured in a collision in Hastings.

Officers are hoping to trace the driver of a black 4x4 or sports utility vehicle which failed to stop at the scene following the collision in Winchelsea Lane, opposite the Hastings Academy, shortly before 4pm on Monday, January 29.

The child suffered a fractured right knee and was treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards.

The motorist involved drove off without leaving his details. He is described as a white man, bald or with short, shaved hair.

The investigating officer, PC Steve Dessouki-Harman, from the Polegate roads policing unit, wishes to speak to the driver or anyone who can help identify him. Witnesses to the collision are also sought.

Anyone able to assist is asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting serial 817 of 29/01.