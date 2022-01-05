Police and firefighters called to two-vehicle fire in St Leonards

Hastings firefighters arrived at the scene in Battle Road at around 3.20am, and found flames from the burning car had spread to another vehicle.

Have you read? Two men injured in assault in Hastings town centre

They used foam and a hose reel to extinguish the fire, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters handed the incident over to police and left the scene just after 4am.

Firefighters were called to the car fire in Battle Road, St Leonards

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a car fire on Battle Road, St Leonards, around 3.25am on Sunday, January 2. The fire was dealt with by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews.”