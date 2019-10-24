Plans for Ore Valley green space welcomed

Plans to take ownership of a former power station site has been welcomed by Hastings councillors this week.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday (October 23), several councillors spoke out in support of plans for Hastings Borough Council to purchase the former power station site and green space surrounding Broomgrove Road.

In the long term, responsibilities for the land may be transferred to a local conservation group, which the council hopes would help to enhance and protect the biodiversity of the area.

The move was welcomed by a wide range of councillors, including Baird ward members Mike Turner and Warren Davies.

Cllr Turner (Lab) said: “Since I became a councillor – and since 2012 when Cllr Davies joined me – we have been discussing with residents and council officers ways to protect green open spaces in Ore Valley.

“I welcome the initiative to use this land in Ore Valley as part of the green way cycle route and to incorporate the land into part of the wider policy of maintaining green spaces, especially in deprived areas.

“In such areas as Baird I think it is essential residents can enjoy green and open spaces.”

Cllr Davies (Lab), meanwhile, paid tribute to residents who have been maintaining the land prior to the sale. He also said the protection of green spaces should be a consideration for the council going into its local plan.

The move was also welcomed by Ashdown councillor Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood (Con), who said: “In 1878 George Cadbury realised how important it was for the people who worked for him to have a good place to live.

“How incredibly important that they had open space and land and somewhere to feel they could escape the toil of their lives.

“I am delighted that this council has also seen that people need more than a small patchwork of children’s play parks. They actually need space to walk and feel nature and be amongst it.”

The land purchase from Hastings and Bexhill Renaissance Ltd (`HBRL), for a nominal fee of £1 plus legal costs, was approved by the council’s cabinet earlier this month.

At the same cabinet meeting, council leaders signed off on drawing £57,000 from a special reserve in order to fund repair work at the site.