Pirate themed Summer Fair at Silverdale

A pirate themed Summer Fair was held at Silverdale Primary Academy last Saturday afternoon, (July 14).

Members of the local Scouts created, designed and implemented the fundraising Summer Fair which was packed full of fun things to do and enjoy for the whole family.

Brett McLean and 'pirates' at Silverdale Summer Fair 2018 SUS-180718-135741001

Events included a cake stall, adopt a bear, archery, smashing crockery, coconut shy, face painting, tombola, water pistol tin can alley, bouncy castle, refreshments, a Pirate Fancy Dress competition and a barbeque provided by the Bexhill Lions Club.

Eight Hastings, Rye and District East Sussex Scouts are raising funds to travel to North America for the World Scout Jamboree, in 2019. The event is hosted by America, Canada and Mexico. It is a multi cultural celebration of everything scouting. Around 40,000 young people from all over the world will attend in the name of adventure, fun and friendship. The Scouts each need to raise £2,700 to enable them to fly the flag for the local area and are appealing for support at all their forthcoming fundraisers.

The Lions Club of Hastings have donated £1,800 to their fundraising effort. Brett McLean President of the Hastings Lions, said: “The Lions Club of Hastings wanted to support their cause as the Scouts are the next generation of community service volunteers out there.”

www.hastingsscouts.org