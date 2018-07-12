Pirate Day fun events will support local lifeboat

The local RNLI Fund Raising Society has planned some fun events to coincide with Hastings Pirate Day on Sunday July 15.

From 11am onwards, the Society will be providing refreshments, cakes and savouries in the Education Centre of Hastings Lifeboat House for weary revellers and pirates alike.

Come along to be entertained by Shanty Singers Completely Scuppered and hear Pirate Songs with The Four Captains. There will also be a special appearance by Drumskulls drumming group. The Society is looking forward to Hastings Lifeboat Open Day with Sealink Endeavour. on Tuesday July 31, from 10am - 3pm.

Visitors to the Open Day can meet the volunterr crew, look on board the lifeboats and learn about the life saving work of the RNLI and the Lifeguards.