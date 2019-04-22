Pink moon magic over Hastings this Easter

Hastings photographer Sid Saunders is proving himself to be the master of the moon.

After capturing some stunning detailed images of the moon, helped by clear skies last week, Sid captured this beautiful shot of the April Pink Moon as it rose on Good Friday.

The moon does not really change colour but is impacted by atmospheric effects.

A Blood Moon, for instance - when the moon turns a deep reddish orange - is caused by refracted sunlight scattering through the Earth’s atmosphere during a lunar eclipse.

April’s full moon is known as the Pink Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The name comes from pink flowers that bloom in the early spring, known as ground phlox.

