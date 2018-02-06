Pilot sessions for game developers

The newly formed Hastings Game Studios C.I.C a community based video game development studio has been awarded its first grant and will be opening and running pilot sessions for budding game developers during March.

The Hastings Game Studios, located at Ore Community Centre, is a social enterprise that provides game development opportunities to the local community through the access to resources, technologies and training. Opportunities for volunteering and gaining work experience in a professional studio are available for those wanting to get into the creative industries. Co-founders Mason Woodhams and Artemis Darkk said the grant, awarded by Big Local North East Hastings, allows residents to access and use funding to make a lasting positive difference to their communities. Mason said: “To get into the games industry most people in Hastings would need to re-locate as there are no official game studios in town. We want to address that imbalance by creating a hub, a network and provide opportunities to keep our talented professionals here in Hastings. The award will help us with small start up costs and provide a pilot during March in which the studio will produce its first game.” Game developers and creatives who are interested in volunteering for the pilot are asked to get in touch via the website: HastingsGameStudios.wordpress.com