Pier to close until March for essential repairs

The pier is to close until March next year for essential repairs.

In the last hour it has been revealed that Hastings Pier will remain closed until March 2019 to “allow sufficient time for essential repairs and improvements to be carried out”.

In a statement on the attraction’s Facebook page, the management team said planning permission has been delayed for five additional retail and catering units and the introduction of traditional pier arcade machines which will be located beneath the Deck Bar.

It is expected this work can be carried out in the early part of 2019.

The statement went on, “The previous operator sadly went into receivership as they were unable to operate the business profitably. It is essential for the future success of the pier that revenue streams are increased as this will also offer additional employment opportunities for local residents.

“Sheikh Gulzar and his team are very aware of the importance of the pier to the residents of the borough and to outside visitor’s and only wish the pier to be successful.

“Once the necessary repairs and improvements are completed Hastings Pier will become a jewel in the crown of tourist attractions across the United Kingdom.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to you and look forward to welcoming you back to Hastings Pier in 2019.

“We would like to wish all our supporters a very happy and healthy new year.”