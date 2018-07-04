Pier owner’s disappointment at vandalism of welcome sign

A banner placed at the entrance to Hastings Pier in support of its new owner has been vandalised.

The sign was put up on the railings at the front of the pier, carrying the logos of 27 business owners who welcomed Sheikh Abid Gulzar’s take-over of the pier.

The banner was the brainchild of Steve Taylor from Primesigns, who said he was upset at the reception Mr Gulzar received when he was announced as the new owner.

However, the sign was ripped in half overnight on Friday.

Mr Gulzar said: “I am very disappointed that anybody would want to do this.

“It was a lovely gesture from the 27 businesses showing their support for me.

“Suffice to say I am 100 per cent focused on the future of Hastings Pier and making it great.

“It will take time, we have to make it profitable and sustainable for the long term.

“Cowardly acts like this will of course not deter me. It just disappoints me.

“We all need to focus our energy in a positive manner.”

Mr Gulzar said the banner has been repaired.

Mr Taylor posted his idea of creating the banner on social media and said he was amazed at the response from local companies.