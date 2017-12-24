PICTURES: Surviving Christmas

Hard-working volunteers are getting ready today (Dec 24) for a busy Christmas Day and Boxing Day to help needy people in Hastings and Rother to get through the Christmas period.

Surviving Christmas is a Hastings-based charity with the aim of providing relief in cases of need, hardship or distress.

This week volunteers have been delivering Christmas hampers to families and individuals who have been referred to them by agencies.

They are also inviting people to The Salvation Army Hall, in St Andrew’s Square, to enjoy food and entertainment on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Surviving Christmas is based at Jackson Hall, in Portland Place.

If you would like to play a part in supporting the charity and the work that it does, you can find details at www.survivingchristmas.co.uk or call 01424 451940.