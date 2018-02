Residents across East Sussex woke up to a blanket of snow this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

Overnight snowfall settled in the area, creating a picturesque white scene in 1066 Country.

Snow in 1066 Country. Photo by Becky Powell. SUS-180227-093043001

Our readers have been out and about with their cameras, and here are 20 of the best photos from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye, Battle and the surrounding areas.

To see a list of school closures in 1066 country, click here.

Snow in 1066 Country. Derek Canty, Little Common SUS-180227-105948001

Snow in 1066 Country. Bev Ham's dog Lincoln is enjoying the snow! SUS-180227-093053001

Snow in 1066 Country. Daniel Herbert. SUS-180227-093104001

Snow in 1066 Country. Photo by Derek Jempson in Hollington. SUS-180227-093114001

Snow in 1066 Country. Hayley Muggridge captured this snowflake in her Bexhill back garden. SUS-180227-093124001

Snow in 1066 Country. Julie Ferguson captured a visit from these two seals at Hastings harbour. SUS-180227-093135001

Snow in 1066 Country. Kayla Hunt took this photo with the caption, 'our first snowman'. SUS-180227-093158001

Snow in 1066 Country. Laura Jenner, taken on the West Hill looking at the East Hill. SUS-180227-093208001