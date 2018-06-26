PICTURES: Hastings Pier reopens to the public

The gates to Hastings Pier were opened for the first time under Sheikh Abid Gulzar's ownership on Monday (June 25).

The pier, which was purchased by Mr Gulzar on Friday, June 15, had been closed for ten days.

Students gather on Hastings Pier as it reopened to the public. Pictures: Sid Saunders and Sarah Lawlor

Addressing the town ahead of the official reopening, Mr Gulzar said: "Let’s talk up Hastings and talk up Hastings Pier.

“I don’t want to hear all the moaning and negativity.

“I don’t have time for that.

“I have time for positive thinking, doing things, making things happen, and that is my promise to you all.”

Mr Gulzar also said he was keen to meet with council leader Peter Chowney once he returns from his holiday and plans to invest in the pier in the coming months.

He added: “But it must be done sensibly, with thought, and for the good of the pier and the town. “And of course I will engage with the people of Hastings.”

On Monday, Hastings Pier advertised for cleaning and catering jobs and Hastings MP Amber Rudd welcomed the reopening.