Pictures from Hastings Christmas Spectacular

Here's a gallery of photos taken at yesterday's Christmas Spectacular (Nov 16).

This year Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced some exciting changes to their Christmas experience to include a fabulous new grotto where children can meet father Christmas and lots of festive performances to entertain the little ones.

Hastings Christmas Spectacular

Christmas 2018 will see, for the first time, children meeting Santa in a large double fronted log cabin, which will be situated in Queens Square between November 22 and December 24.

Here are the timing for the opening week of Santa’s Grotto: Thursday 22nd November 11am – 6pm:

Friday 23rd Nov 11am – 5pm

Saturday 24th Nov 10am – 6pm

Sunday 25th Nov 10am – 4pm.