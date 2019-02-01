The Colonnade at Bexhill at dusk

Pictures from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle – our readers’ stunning snaps

Before the snow came you'd been sending your pictures in to us and here's a selection of them.

You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk

 Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.

A picture of the sunrise I took on the way to work at the conquest hospital. 7/01/2019.

1. Sunrise

Ashley Moller
A cold but beautiful morning at Rock a Nore on Thursday.

2. Rock a Nore

Brian Bailey
Around Hastings and St Leonards

3. Sunset

Dale Upton
Around Hastings and St Leonards

4. Out to sea

Dale Upton
