PICTURES: Community groups put on a show at Automata Fest

Hastings Pier was the location for a quirky and extraordinary community event on Saturday (March 24) as Automata Fest took place.

The Automata on the Pier exhibition has been running since March 15, but this community event was designed to showcase and celebrate the involvement of the community groups that make up the Craftivist Network, many of which had made work for the exhibition.

Director of community interest arts company Culture Shift, Catherine Orbach, said: “The event was heartwarming as members of the different groups that make up the Craftivist Network came together on the pier. The interaction between groups was great as people enjoyed each other’s creative talents and sharing their work with a wider public. All in all there were 1,000 visitors to the exhibition and event making it a fabulous day for all. As one visitor said, this was ‘community involvement at its best’.”

There was more than automata on display at the Fest, with local people from different community groups joining in. There were two musical performances – one from the Seaview Community Choir and the other from The Ctrl, a young band from Autism Sussex. This was followed by the screening of the Automata film made by dancers at Active Arts and film makers from Autism Sussex.

Members of Boathouse Theatre Arts also contributed to the day, devising a Human Automata performance piece outside on the pier.

The free exhibition runs until April 15, from 10am to 5pm daily.

Written by Martyn Greenstreet

To view a video of the Automata on the Pier exhibition, click here.