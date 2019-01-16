Pick up an engagement ring for a quid at Poundland in Hastings and Bexhill

With Valentines Day less than a month away Poundland stores are offering boxed engagements rings for just £1.

The ‘bling rings’ as they are being called are intended to be a ‘place-holder’ item until those proposing come up with the real engagement ring.

The rings, which have a Cubic Zirconia stone and come in a plush red velvet box, are part of Poundland’s Valentines Day range and are available in a variety of colours - including one with a silver band and blue stone.

Another has a gold band with a small diamond-looking stone in it, which is also available in silver, while another is in the shape of a ruby heart.

Poundland said the rings give people the opportunity to propose “before they need to invest in the real rock”.

A Poundland spokesperson said: “These are beautiful placeholder rings because we know they’ll want to buy their own. We’re looking forward to a #PoundlandProposal becoming the way it’s done. Our Bling Ring is setting the scene for the real deal.”

There are Poundland stores locally at Priory Meadow in Hastings and Ravenside in Bexhill.

