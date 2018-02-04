Pianists of all ages invited to play at Music in the Meadow

Are you a budding Lang Lang? Are you aspiring to be like Dave Brubeck? Is Elton John your hero? Or are you a beginner who can just about play chopsticks with two fingers?

Whatever your level, you are invited to come to Priory Meadow to show off your skills on a concert-standard grand piano, which will be installed in the shopping centre for three days from Thursday, February 15 to Saturday, February 17.

Once again, as a precursor to the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, local pianists of all levels and all ages – in recent years players have ranged from just three years of age to pensioners well into their 70s – will be given the chance to play their heart out on an instrument generously provided by Sussex Pianos.

The audience will hear music of all kinds, from pop songs and show tunes to classical sonatas.

The event, known as Music in the Meadow, is tremendously popular.

Adults will be able to play for up to 20 minutes at a time, while children can play for as short a time as they wish. Duets are also welcomed. Music teachers are also encouraged to bring along groups of their pupils. The piano will be available from 9am till 5.30pm on Thursday Friday and Saturday.

Pianists can apply for a pre-booked slot by emailing pianoevent@hastingsconcerto competition.co.uk or texting 07788 723003. Alternatively, you can just turn up on the day and try your luck.

Helen Winning, chief executive of the Hastings International Music Festival which runs both the competition and the festival, said: “This is a wonderful way of drawing attention not only to the competition, but to the many talented amateur pianists in the town who are entering the Hastings Musical Festival.”

This year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which will involve 42 of the finest young pianists from around the world, will start at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday, February 22 and run until Saturday March 3.

Tickets for all stages of the competition are available from the White Rock Theatre on 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk. For more information go to www.HIPCC.co.uk.