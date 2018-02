Photographers have been making the most of the wintry scenes this morning (Tuesday, February 27) capturing these fantastic shots.

If you want to add yours to the list, drop us an email at hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk with your name and where the photo was taken.

Snow 27/2/18 around Alexandra Park, Hastings.

While many of us are enjoying the changed landscape, police are warning motorists to take extra care in the snow and a number of schools are closed due today.

