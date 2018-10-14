Photo gallery showing the arrival of Hastings' new lifeboat

Hastings' new Shannon Class lifeboat, the Richard & Caroline Colton, arrived at the lifeboat station yesterday (Oct 13).

Here's our photo gallery with photos by Sid Saunders and Kevin Boorman.

Photo by Kevin Boorman

Photo by Kevin Boorman

Photo by Sid Saunders

Photo by Sid Saunders