Pett Flower Show celebrates 70 years

Pett Flower Show is celebrating its 70th anniversary and this year’s show will be held at Pett Recreation Field on Saturday, July 28, at 2 pm.

Chair of the show’s organising committee, Philippa Strickland said: “It all happened 70 years ago: the arrival of the first West Indians on the Windrush, the start of the NHS and the first Pett Flower Show!

“The first two have had a dramatic effect on British society. The Pett Flower Show may have had a lesser effect, but, nonetheless, it is still a major local event. Not only are there classes for flowers, fruit and vegetables, baking, jam making and flower arranging, but also handicrafts classes, including this year new classes for model-making.

“The Flower Show is only part of the afternoon’s entertainment. There’s a fun dog show, donkey rides, a brass band, and all the usual sideshows, such as a tombola, a book stall and the children’s corner.

“Most years the weather has been kind, but even last year, when it poured with rain, the show was well supported. Everyone is praying that the dry spell continues for another two weeks.

“I have been coming to these shows since I was a youngster and each year it gets better and better!”

Admission to the showground and parking is free. Admission to the marquee is 50p, children free.

Visit: www.pettnet.org.uk