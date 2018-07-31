Pett Flower Show a great success

Pett Flower Show and Fayre has been hailed a great success by organisers.

Blustery weather conditions last Saturday (July 28) failed to put a damper on the event and Chair Philippa Strickland said she was blown away by so many people saying how much they enjoyed the day, adding: “At 440, the entries for the Flower Show were up by a third on last year. The Show recipe for an English Cherry Cake attracted 20 entries. The new model-making classes were also well supported. Alongside the show marquee, the tea tent had record takings. Attractions on the recreation field, including the coconut shy and donkey rides, were busy all afternoon. The produce stall sold out long before the end of the show, the barbeque and Pimms/beer stall were very busy. The Fun Dog Show was, as ever, a great success. High winds caused some problems - gazebos impossible to put up and tombola tickets taking off into the distance, for example. “Nevertheless, the numbers attending were high. The final totals are still to be calculated but it looks as though the show was also a financial success.”