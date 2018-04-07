Pets allowed in one in five Sussex workplaces

Pets are permitted in the offices in one in five workplaces in Sussex, according to new research.

But not all employees agree with the idea, with 22 per cent of workers having complained about furry companions at work.

Pets in the office

In general, nearly half of Sussex folk would like to see more workplaces allowing pets – but 20 per cent suggest that strict policies from HR should be in place.

The research, carried out by online job board CV-Library, discovered a clear ‘gender-pet gap’ in their findings.

Nearly half of women believe that having a pet at work eases stress and helps relaxation (46 per cent), compared to 29 per cent of men.

While 40 per cent of men accuse pets of being distracting in the workplace, only 30 per cent of women agree.

Dogs account for 87 per cent of pets at work – with cats coming in far behind at five per cent and rabbits at only two per cent.

According to the research, which comes in National Pet Month in April, bringing animals into the office is becoming a growing trend.

A total of 28 per cent of survey participants suggested that they would be more likely to apply for a job if they have, or were allowed to bring in, furry friends in their working environment.

