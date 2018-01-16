Peter gains top award as Lifeguard Club makes annual presentations

Peter McCarthy was singled out for the Presidents’ Award when Hastings and St Leonards Voluntary Lifeguard Club held its recent AGM.

Peter received his award from Sussex Royal Lifesaving Society Chair, Doug Simmonds Club Chair, Malcolm Brewster.

Peter has been an active member of the club since 2011. He has taken his own lifesaving and lifeguard awards but also become a qualified Lifesaving Trainer running both pool and open water sessions.

Di Cooke, from the Club, said; “He has been a committee member most of that time, firstly as a Junior member before becoming a full member.

“Peter helps with all our safety cover for open water events as well as going into schools during Drowning Prevention week and helping with Safety in Action. Peter has also received the ‘Young Lifesaver of the Year’ award for Sussex.

“There were also presentations to a number of members for their achievements over the past year at the Club.”

Anyone interested in joining Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards should contact

Di Cooke Tel: 07970 424669 or visit their website www.hastingslifeguards.org.uk .

The club meets on Friday evenings at Summerfields Leisure Centre, Hastings from 8pm to 10pm. The club provides training for all of the Royal Life Saving Society UK awards from Rookie (aged about 8 years) upwards.

Pool and Beach Lifeguard courses feature regularly in the training programme.

