Pet owners claim their cats and dogs have saved their life

One in three pet owners have been alerted to danger by their furry friends, according to a study.

Researchers who polled 2,000 pet owners found their animals have warned them of hazards including fires and carbon monoxide leaks.

One in ten pet owners claim their animal saved their life

One in 10 even claimed their much-loved cat or dog has directly saved their life or the life of someone they know.

The study was commissioned by npower to raise awareness of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and the symptoms to look out for.

CO poisoning often affects pets first sparking vomiting, tiredness and erratic behaviour, giving their owners an early warning sign.

However 40 per cent of those polled admitted they wouldn’t be able to recognise the symptoms of CO poisoning.

Matthew Cole, spokesman for npower, said: “You can’t see, smell or taste a carbon monoxide leak so it’s important to be aware of this potentially fatal danger in the home.

“Common household appliances like boilers, gas fires, log burners and cookers can all cause accidental exposure.

“So it’s important that people understand the symptoms of CO poisoning and if you notice any symptoms in combination go outside immediately and seek help.”

Those polled also revealed some of the ways their animals have saved them - or their loved ones - from potentially fatal injuries.

One parent called for an ambulance after their pet barked repeatedly to let them know their one year old baby was having a convulsion.

Another owner revealed their dog woke them during the night while they were having a potentially lethal hypoglycaemic attack.

A grateful respondent said their dog became agitated following a CO leak – alerting their owner to the leak, saving the life of the owner and their family.

Carried out through OnePoll.com, the research also found one in 10 aren’t aware a leak can be fatal.

Further to this, a third of those polled don’t own a CO detector in their home.

A fifth of those without one simply don’t think they need one, 27 per cent said they haven’t gotten round to purchasing one and one in 10 think they are too expensive.

Matthew Cole added: “Log burners are really popular at the moment and they’re especially dangerous – one of the most dangerous things you can have in your house.

“But the easiest way to keep your family safe is to install a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home, which will alert you if it detects the presence of gas.

“You should also make sure to keep your household appliances regularly serviced and maintained.”

For further information about carbon monoxide safety visit npower.com

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning:

Headaches

Breathlessness

Nausea

Dizziness

Collapse

Loss of consciousness

Tiredness

Drowsiness

Vomiting

Pains in the chest

Stomach pains

Erratic behaviour

Visual problems

