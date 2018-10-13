Person flown to hospital after car and motorbike crash near St Leonards

A person has been airlifted to hospital after a motorbike and a car crashed along the A259 near St Leonards.

Police said the collision took place at about 10.20am this morning forcing officers to close the road in both directions between the Filsham Road and Bulverhythe Road junction and the B2092 Harley Shute Road junction

An Air Ambulance was called to the crash and landed nearby

A person was seriously injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The Air Ambulance was also called and has since flown the casualty to hospital, officers added.

The road remains closed whilst emergency services clear debris from the carriageway.

Slow traffic and long delays are being reported in the area