Person falls down Hastings cliff

Emergency services are currently in the Old Town after a person fell halfway down a cliff this afternoon (Tuesday, May 28).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics first received the call at around 3.50pm.

He said: “We were called to Castle Hill Road to reports of a fall halfway down a cliff. We are at the scene and the incident is ongoing.

“The air ambulance is also in attendance. We have access to the patient, who is believed to have suffered limb injuries and is being treated by paramedics. It is likely the patient will be taken to hospital.”