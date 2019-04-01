Person collapses on Hastings seafront

A member of the public collapsed on the seafront on Saturday (March 30) before being taken to hospital.

The incident happened in the afternoon opposite Harold Place.

Police were called to the scene, as well as paramedics.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene following reports a person had collapsed at approximately 1.35pm on Saturday.

“The patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

“The patient was breathing and conscious at the scene prior to being taken to hospital.”