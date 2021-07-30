Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now

This week we cover the story of a St Leonards woman who has saved the lives of three people after donating her organs following her death in a collision last year.

The parents of 23-year-old Claudia-Rose Moor said they are ‘incredibly proud’ of their late daughter for helping save the lives of the three people.

Also in today’s Observer, you can read about a professional race car driver who grew up in Rye entering the Love Island villa this week.

Today's front page of the Hastings and Rye Observer SUS-210729-124551001

In other news, a St Leonards man, described as a ‘prolific offender’ has been jailed for 10 years for a series of offences carried out over a 12-month period.

Proposals to erect a new sculpture on St Leonards seafront have also been given the go-ahead by town planners.

In other news in today’s Observer, the number of people who died with Covid-19 in care homes across Hastings and Bexhill has been revealed after figures were published for the first time.

Police this week have also published pictures of 38 items stolen from a Rye shop as they renewed their appeal for information.

