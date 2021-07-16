Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now

This week we cover the story of a Hastings man who speaks about his experiences after taking part in a reality TV dating show.

In other news, hundreds of St Leonards residents have expressed disgust after paving slabs in Eversfield Place were removed, with one calling it ‘civic butchery’.

And Hastings residents are being urged to book a Covid test if they suspect they may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, as infection rates rise in the borough but hospital submissions remain low.

Today's front page of the Hastings and Rye Observer SUS-210715-134001001

In other news in this week’s Observer, residents took part in a protest on Saturday (July 10) against the proposed sale of playing fields in Harrow Lane to developers.

And a St Leonards restaurant owner says his business has struggled to fill job vacancies since reopening after the latest coronavirus lockdown.

