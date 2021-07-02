Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now

This week we cover the story of two friends who believe they swam next to a shark off the coast of Hastings without realising it.

In other news, a St Leonards man has been sentenced for 13 counts of outraging public decency and another charge of voyeurism.

And a man has been jailed following the largest ever haul of illegal tobacco in East Sussex.

Today's front page of the Hastings and Rye Observer SUS-210107-130424001

Schools across the area have also been forced to close, partially shut or send year groups home due to a number of Covid-19 cases this week.

And in other news, young people in Hastings and Rye are being urged to take up jobs in the hospitality industry by MP Sally-Ann Hart, as the sector struggles to fill vacancies.

A Hastings bar has also had its hours cut following a licensing hearing.

For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.