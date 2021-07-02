Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now
Don’t forget to pick up your Hastings and Rye Observer every Friday for all your local news and opinion plus eight pages of puzzles and sport.
This week we cover the story of two friends who believe they swam next to a shark off the coast of Hastings without realising it.
In other news, a St Leonards man has been sentenced for 13 counts of outraging public decency and another charge of voyeurism.
And a man has been jailed following the largest ever haul of illegal tobacco in East Sussex.
Schools across the area have also been forced to close, partially shut or send year groups home due to a number of Covid-19 cases this week.
And in other news, young people in Hastings and Rye are being urged to take up jobs in the hospitality industry by MP Sally-Ann Hart, as the sector struggles to fill vacancies.
A Hastings bar has also had its hours cut following a licensing hearing.
For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.
* Got a story? Ring reporters Richard Gladstone on 07803 505794 or Stephen Wynn-Davies on 07393 754494.